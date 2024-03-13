Malaysian envoy bats for Bangladesh’s bid to partner ASEAN

High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim meets Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud at his office in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, 12 March. Photo: Courtesy
High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim meets Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud at his office in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, 12 March. Photo: Courtesy

High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim has reiterated Malaysia's support for Bangladesh's aspiration to become a "Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN".

The high commissioner met Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday (12 March) at his office in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and discussed issues of mutual interest.

Expressing satisfaction over the excellent Bangladesh-Malaysia relations, they discussed issues to further strengthen bilateral ties, such as collaboration in human resources, defence cooperation, commencement of FTA negotiation, expansion of bilateral Trade, and investment opportunities in Special Economic Zones.

The Foreign Minister sought Malaysia's proactive role bilaterally and under ASEAN to ensure sustainable repatriation of Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals to their homeland in Myanmar.

Both dignitaries affirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral ties, underscoring the shared desire to foster greater cooperation and mutual benefit between Bangladesh and Malaysia.

