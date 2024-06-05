Malaysia urged to allow entry of visa holder Bangladeshi workers: State minister

Bangladesh

UNB
05 June, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 07:46 pm

Related News

Malaysia urged to allow entry of visa holder Bangladeshi workers: State minister

We applied and hopefully Malaysia will consider it, he said

UNB
05 June, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 07:46 pm
State Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Chowdhury speaks to reporters at the ministry on 5 June. Photo: UNB
State Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Chowdhury speaks to reporters at the ministry on 5 June. Photo: UNB

Malaysia has been requested to allow the entry of Bangladeshi workers who failed to go there even after obtaining visas, State Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Chowdhury said today (5 June).

"We applied and hopefully Malaysia will consider it," he told reporters after the meeting with Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim.

The Malaysian high commissioner said that the relationship between Bangladesh and Malaysia is friendly and historical.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

ALSO READ: Malaysia won't reconsider extending deadline for Bangladeshi workers: High commissioner

The Malaysian envoy said she would inform her government about Bangladesh's request, the junior minister said.

Earlier on 2 June, the junior minister said around 17,000 people, who were planning to go to Malaysia, failed to go there within the stipulated time.

Already a six-member body, headed by the additional secretary of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry, Mahbubul Haque, has been formed to look into the reason behind the failure of workers in Malaysia and the committee was asked to submit its report within the next seven working days, he said.

Till 31 May, the Bureau of Manpower Employment Training (BMET) has given the clearance certificate to 4,93,642 workers to go to Malaysia and among them 4,76,672 went to the country while 16,970 remained left in Bangladesh, he said.

Committee formed to investigate failure to send workers to Malaysia

When asked about the workers who have not received BMET clearance, the state minister said that the ministry would consider those who have applied to go to Malaysia, contacted various recruiting agencies and who have prepared to go through agents, even those who have not received a visa.

"We are sincerely working on the issue. Arrangements will be made to compensate them," he added.

The Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Foreign Employment Additional Secretary Md Khairul Alam, Noor Md Mahbubul Haque, Joint Secretary Md Abu Raihan Min and other senior officials of the ministry were present.

Top News

State Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Chowdhury / Malaysia / Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim / workers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

9h | Panorama
The Solid Waste Management guidelines stipulate that landfills must be located at least 200 meters away from any water body. However, in practice, this regulation is often not adhered to. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

As Gram-Bangla's economy grows, its environment wastes away

10h | Panorama
The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

1d | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

India to face Ireland in their first match of T20 World Cup 2024

India to face Ireland in their first match of T20 World Cup 2024

2h | Videos
How Bhaluka factories are damaging rivers

How Bhaluka factories are damaging rivers

1h | Videos
Why India's Modi failed to win outright majority

Why India's Modi failed to win outright majority

3h | Videos
Dominous Agro Industries Limited is going ahead with all the plans.

Dominous Agro Industries Limited is going ahead with all the plans.

5h | Videos