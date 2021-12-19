Malaysia reopens door to Bangladeshi workers 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 01:28 pm

Malaysia reopens door to Bangladeshi workers 

A deal was signed between Bangladesh and Malaysia in this regard today

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 01:28 pm
Photo/Courtesy
Photo/Courtesy

After a halt of more than three years, Malaysia has reopened its the door to workers from Bangladesh.

Malaysian Minister for Human Resources Seri Saravanan Murugan and Bangladesh's Expatriates' Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Malaysia today.  

A four-member team led by the minister Imran Ahmed reached Kuala Lumpur earlier today to sign the deal. 

Earlier on 10 December, the Malaysian cabinet decided to reopen the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers as it was closed since 2018.

The Southeast Asian country decided to open recruitment of Bangladeshi workers in all sectors including plantation, agriculture, manufacturing, services, mining, construction and household service.

Malaysia is home to around eight lakh Bangladeshis, according to an unofficial estimate.

The country suspended hiring Bangladeshi workers in September 2018 over allegations of malpractices in the recruitment process and high recruitment costs.

Since then, the Bangladeshi expatriate ministry has been negotiating continuously with the Malaysian authorities to reopen the market.

