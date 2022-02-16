Malaysia releases former Bangladeshi diplomat Khairuzzaman

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
16 February, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 05:28 pm

Mohamed Khairuzzaman with his lawyers upon his release from the Putrajaya Immigration detention centre. Photo: Collected
Mohamed Khairuzzaman with his lawyers upon his release from the Putrajaya Immigration detention centre. Photo: Collected

Former Bangladeshi high commissioner Mohammad Khairuzzaman, who was arrested last week, has been released from prison by Malaysian governement. 

An accused of 1975 Jail Killing Case, Khairuzzaman reportedly called her wife Rieta Rahman Wednesday (16 February) confirming his release, reports Free Malaysia Today.

"He told me his lawyers were there to receive him and were bringing him back to his house.

"Thank God and all those who have helped in his release. I thank the Malaysian authorities for this, too," she told the Malaysian news outlet in an interview.

Khairuzzaman's lawyer Ngeow Chow Ying said no conditions were tied to his release.

Khairuzzaman said he was overwhelmed when told of his release and thanked the courts, his lawyers and the Malaysian government for freeing him.

"I went through much embarrassment after being detained following these false allegations by the Bangladeshi government. My family members too were going through anxiety and they were extremely worried for my health," he told FMT in a phone interview.

He reiterated that there were many official records and documents in the public domain to show that he was not involved in any criminal activities.

Khairuzzaman, 65, a UNHCR cardholder on political asylum in Malaysia since 2009, was picked up by an undisclosed enforcement agency on 9 February at his home in Kuala Lumpur's Ampang.

He was appointed as high commissioner to Malaysia in 2007. Two years later, he was recalled to Bangladesh after a change of government. He refused to return and has remained in exile in Malaysia ever since.

Following the arrest of the former Bangladesh high commissioner in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Dhaka is now looking for options to bring him back and revive the 1975 Jail Killing Case in which he was an accused.
 

