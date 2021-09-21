Malaysia lifts entry restriction for passengers from Bangladesh
The government of Malaysia has decided to lift the entry restriction for foreign nationals from certain countries, including Bangladesh.
The decision will come into immediate effect, said a notice issued by the High Commission of Malaysia in Dhaka today.
The entry into Malaysia will be allowed, on a case-by-case basis upon obtaining a prior entry approval from the Immigration Department of Malaysia through MyTravelPass or MyEntry (https://www.imi.gov.my) for Malaysian permanent resident, long term pass holders, business travellers and investors.
The Malaysia entry seekers will also have to be fully vaccinated and provide a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test result.
The Health Ministry of Malaysia also made quarantine mandatory through https://www.covid-19.moh.gov.my/ for the travelers.
Travelers will get pre-approved visa related information at dhaka@imi.gov.my and info@osc.visamalaysia.com.bd or they can contact the visa hotline at +88 017 9200 0766.
Earlier on May 5, Malaysia imposed a travel ban on citizens of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Nepal.
The move followed a temporary ban on flights from and to India to stop a new Covid-19 variant from entering Malaysia.