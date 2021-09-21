Malaysia lifts entry restriction for passengers from Bangladesh

The economy contracted 5.6% for all of 2020, its worst performance since 1998 and below the government’s projection of -3.5% to -5.5%. Photographer: Samsul Said/Bloomberg

The government of Malaysia has decided to lift the entry restriction for foreign nationals from certain countries, including Bangladesh.

The decision will come into immediate effect, said a notice issued by the High Commission of Malaysia in Dhaka today.

The entry into Malaysia will be allowed, on a case-by-case basis upon obtaining a prior entry approval from the Immigration Department of Malaysia through MyTravelPass or MyEntry (https://www.imi.gov.my) for Malaysian permanent resident, long term pass holders, business travellers and investors.

The Malaysia entry seekers will also have to be fully vaccinated and provide a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test result.

The Health Ministry of Malaysia also made quarantine mandatory through https://www.covid-19.moh.gov.my/ for the travelers.

Travelers will get pre-approved visa related information at dhaka@imi.gov.my and info@osc.visamalaysia.com.bd or they can contact the visa hotline at +88 017 9200 0766.

Earlier on May 5, Malaysia imposed a travel ban on citizens of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Nepal.

The move followed a temporary ban on flights from and to India to stop a new Covid-19 variant from entering Malaysia.