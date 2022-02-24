Malaysia keen to recruit more manpower from Bangladesh

Bangladesh

BSS
24 February, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 05:34 pm

Related News

Malaysia keen to recruit more manpower from Bangladesh

BSS
24 February, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 05:34 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Visiting Malaysian Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Zuraida Kamaruddin today said her country is keen to recruit more workers from Bangladesh particularly for its plantation sector.

She said this while paying a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the latter's official residence Ganabhaban here.

The Malaysian minister also discussed about the proposal whether the recruitment can be done through Government-to-Government (G2G) channel.

In the meeting, she said that they want to recruit in this way to ensure transparency and systematic ways for plantation industry sector as per Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed already between the two countries.

Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher briefed reporters after the meeting.

With the proposed recruitment system, the Malaysian minister said they want to make sure basic rights and facilities, including decent accommodation and salary for the workers as well as to make the recruitment process easier, transparent and hassle-free.

She also opined to introduce a tracking system to oversee the workers.

Zuraida Kamaruddin said Malaysia hoped that the existing bilateral relations between the two countries will be strengthened further.

In reply, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina described it as a good proposal and also hoped the bilateral relations with Malaysia would be stronger in the days to come.

The Malaysian minister lauded the Prime Minister for her successful Covid-19 pandemic management.

She said Sheikh Hasina is an important achievement for all the global women as what she said the Prime Minister is one of the most influential women leaders in the world.

In this regard, Sheikh Hasina thanked the Malaysian government for extending their vaccination support to Bangladesh and conveyed good wishes to the Malaysian prime minister.

Zuraida also conveyed the greetings of the Malaysian Prime Minister to the Bangladesh Premier.

Prime Minister's Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus and Malaysian High Commissioner in Dhaka Haznah Md Hashim were also present. 
 

Top News

Malaysia / Bangladesh-Malaysia / Manpower Recruitment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The catch is that a lot of money advice out there on TikTok and YouTube lacks in substance or is even downright predatory. Photo: Reuters

Should you trust TikTok, YouTube finfluencers?

2h | Panorama
How to get hired if you are an older worker

How to get hired if you are an older worker

3h | Pursuit
Baby zebras at the National Zoo. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

‘The Gazipur Safari Park’s operation should be stopped for the time being’ 

4h | Panorama
Visitors can stay as long as they want at the Naveed’s Comedy Club without any obligation to order food or beverages. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Naveed’s Comedy Club: Where deadlines meet punchlines

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

7h | Videos
Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

23h | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

1d | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused