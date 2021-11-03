Malaysia interested in diversifying palm oil exports to Bangladesh

Workers stand near palm oil fruits inside a palm oil factory in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur, February 18, 2014. Reuters/Samsul Said

Malaysia has expressed interest in diversifying palm oil exports to Bangladesh and investing in palm oil-related industries.

Malaysia's Plantation, Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin made the remarks during a courtesy call on Bangladesh High Commissioner to Malaysia Md Golam Sarwar in Putrajaya on Tuesday, reads a press release from Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur.

Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin, recalling the contribution of Bangladeshi workers in the development of Malaysia's palm oil sector, said Malaysia is interested in expanding the palm oil market in Asian countries.

He emphasised on increasing the production of palm oil and its productivity by providing uninterrupted labor, solving the housing problem and increasing the facilities for the workers.

High Commissioner Md Golam Sarwar briefed the Malaysian Minister on the economic and social progress of Bangladesh achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh government is setting up a total of 100 economic zones and 28 high-tech parks in the country to attract foreign investors; Malaysian investors could benefit by investing in these economic zones and high-tech parks, Md Golam Sarwar told Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin.

"Following in the footsteps of South Korea and Japan, Malaysia could be allocated a special economic zone to allow Malaysian investors to invest in Bangladesh," the Bangladesh High Commissioner to Malaysia said.

The Malaysian minister assured High Commissioner Md Golam Sarwar that he would discuss the matter with the concerned authorities.

They also discussed women empowerment, protection of the interests of Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia's plantation sector, expansion of halal trade between the two countries and initiation of negotiations for the signing of the Malaysia-Bangladesh Bilateral Trade Agreement.

Malaysia's investment in Bangladesh cumulates to more than $3 billion on various sectors like telecommunication, infrastructure, and education among other sectors.

Around 8 lakh Bangladeshi are working in Malaysia, according to an unofficial estimates.

High Commission Counselor (Labor) Md Hedayetul Islam Mandal, Counselor (Commercial) Md Rajibul Ahsan, Counselor (Political) Ruhul Amin and the deputy secretary general of Malaysia's Ministry of Plantation, Industries and Commodities along other high officials were present during the courtesy call.