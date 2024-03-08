Malaysia to end agencies’ services helping Bangladeshi workers obtain visas

Malaysia will terminate the services of visa application agencies that handle visa applications for Bangladeshi migrant workers.

Malaysian Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stated that the decision was prompted by the ability to directly apply for eVisa applications through the Immigration Department's MyVisa portal, reports The Straits Times.

"The government has also provided active IDs and user manuals to employers on the hiring of Bangladeshi migrant workers," he said in a press conference today (8 March).

At the same time, Saifuddin also defended the government's decision to nullify the migrant worker quotas which remained unused after 31 March.

This, he said, was as employers would have until 31 May this year, to bring the migrant workers to Malaysia once visas are approved.

Saifuddin also said the decision was made after his ministry alongside the Human Resources Ministry took into consideration the public peace elements as well as labour needs in Malaysia.

"The decision will also allow the government to assess the effectiveness of implemented initiatives and accurately measure the need for foreign workers in the country before considering the need to open quotas for hiring foreign workers," he said.

He also said the enabling of direct eVisa applications for Bangladeshi workers would facilitate employers in utilising their quotas with the process expected to take one to two working days.

Previously, it was reported that the Immigration Department has updated its circular on regulations on the management and intake of foreign workers.

The circular outlines that employers with an active quota for foreign workers must bring workers into the country by 31 May this year, a significant reversal from the previously set deadline of September 2024 and cancel the unused foreign worker quota by 31 March.

Saifuddin last week also reportedly said the quotas for active foreign workers would be voided if visas with reference were not issued by 31 March.

He also said the government would not allow foreign workers into the country under the active quotas starting on June 1.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin added that for the period from 17 January to 18 March last year, a total of 412,011 migrant workers quotas have been granted visa callings.

"Out of this total, 239,305 migrant worker quotas (58.1%) have been granted approval letters until 31 December, 2023.

"This statistic provides a clear picture that employers who genuinely require foreign workers will expedite the entry of foreign workers into the country," he said, adding that the deadline given for bringing in foreign workers was in line with the government's aim to expedite the process of accommodating migrant workers to address the urgent needs of industries.