Malaysia to continue facilities for Bangladeshi students and extend those gradually

The Malaysian government has been providing various facilities to Bangladeshi students in the Southeast Asian country and the facilities will be increased gradually, Higher Education Minister of Malaysia Mohamed Khaled Nordin said on Saturday (4 February).

The Malaysian minister said this while talking to reporters after a meeting with Education Reporters Association Bangladesh (ERAB) at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

He also assured of the continuation of the facilities for Bangladeshi students there.

Talking to reporters, Nordin said Malaysian universities are performing well in various rankings - for ensuring quality education and research.

Besides, many campuses have also been opened abroad due to the increase in demand, he added.