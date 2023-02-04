Malaysia to continue facilities for Bangladeshi students and extend those gradually

Bangladesh

UNB
04 February, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 04:59 pm

Related News

Malaysia to continue facilities for Bangladeshi students and extend those gradually

UNB
04 February, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 04:59 pm
Malaysia to continue facilities for Bangladeshi students and extend those gradually

The Malaysian government has been providing various facilities to Bangladeshi students in the Southeast Asian country and the facilities will be increased gradually, Higher Education Minister of Malaysia Mohamed Khaled Nordin said on Saturday (4 February).

The Malaysian minister said this while talking to reporters after a meeting with Education Reporters Association Bangladesh (ERAB) at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

He also assured of the continuation of the facilities for Bangladeshi students there.

Talking to reporters, Nordin said Malaysian universities are performing well in various rankings - for ensuring quality education and research.

Besides, many campuses have also been opened abroad due to the increase in demand, he added.

Bangladesh-Malaysia / Education

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Say 'Salud' before your salad main course

8h | Food
Coots running. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Cute Coot of Baikka Beel: 'And yet he was as bald as a coot'

3h | Panorama
With only one government run specialised cancer hospital in the capital — the National Institute Of Cancer Research and Hospital (NICRH) in Mohakhali — patients have no option but to resort to private hospitals. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Cancer care: Medical treatment and beyond

9h | Panorama
Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBS

What makes India's billionaires' support special for Adani

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prioritise medical equipment, raw material imports over luxury items

Prioritise medical equipment, raw material imports over luxury items

30m | TBS Round Table
Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

5h | TBS Stories
How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

6h | TBS Markets
A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

1d | TBS Round Table

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

3
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

4
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL