Malaysia-bound trawler capsizes: 39 rescued, 3 bodies recovered

TBS Report
04 October, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 01:27 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A trawler smuggling people to Malaysia capsized near Teknaf in Cox's Bazar on Tuesday (4 October). The dead bodies of 3 women have been recovered till now; the coast guard rescued 39 people, including 35 Rohingyas who swam ashore.

"So far, the bodies of 3 people have been recovered. The dead bodies of these 3 women were recovered from the sea coast of Shilkhali in Baharchhara Union of Teknaf at around 1pm on Tuesday. According to the information provided by the fishermen, more bodies are floating in the sea," said Inspector Noor Mohammad of Teknaf Baharchhara Police Outpost. 

"The trawler sank in the deep sea off the coast of Harmunia Para area of ​​Teknaf Upazila's Baharchhara Union on Tuesday (4 October) morning," said Teknaf Baharchhara Outpost Station Contingent Commander Delwar Hossain. 

"After the trawler sank, they kept floating in the sea. At that time, they did not get help from the nearby fishing trawlers. Later, they swam ashore with the help of buoys thrown by the fishermen. Many are still floating in the sea," he added. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Locals informed the coast guard after seeing some Rohingyas swimming from the sea in Harmunia neighborhood of Baharchhara Union of Teknaf on Tuesday morning. Later, coast guard members reached the spot and rescued them. 

The coast guard official said that the number of Rohingyas in the trawler has not yet been confirmed. Many others are said to be floating in the sea and have not been rescued. 

Contingent Commander Delwar Hossain said that it was not confirmed how many Rohingyas were in the trawler. Rescue operations are underway. There might be loss of life, he added. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Rescuers said that the trawler capsized about 3 and a half kilometers away from the coast; there were more than a hundred people aboard it. 

Talking to some of those who were rescued, it was learned that they had to pay different amounts of money to traffickers to reach Malaysia. But the trawler sank due to extra weight while heading towards the waiting ship in the middle of the sea.

According to the information given by them, the trafficker gang brought hundreds of men and women from Kutupalong, Lambashia, Balukhali, Madhurchhara camp in Ukhia to Baharchhara village in Teknaf.

