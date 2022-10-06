Malaysia-bound trawler capsize: Two more bodies recovered

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 October, 2022, 08:55 am
06 October, 2022

Photo: TBS
Two more floating dead bodies have been recovered from two separate areas of ​​Baharchara following a Malaysia-bound trawler smuggling Rohingyas capsizing near Teknaf.

"Police have recovered the bodies of two young women from Shilkali sea beach of Baharchara Union and from Dakhin Shilkali area of ​​the same union on Wednesday (5 October). Their estimated age can be between 17-22 years," said Teknaf Model Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Hafizur Rahman.

The bodies of two young women were recovered from separate areas. They can be the two persons from the trawler sinking. However, their identity was not found. The bodies will be sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for autopsy, he added. 

On Monday (4 October), a Malaysia-bound trawler, smuggling Rohingyas, capsized in the sea with hundreds on board. 

So far, the bodies of one child and five Rohingya girls have been recovered. 45 people, including traffickers, were rescued alive.

