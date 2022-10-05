Malaysia-bound trawler capsize: 24 people including Rohingyas sued, 6 held

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 October, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 03:58 pm

Related News

Malaysia-bound trawler capsize: 24 people including Rohingyas sued, 6 held

TBS Report
05 October, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 03:58 pm
Rohingyas rescued after the Malaysia-bound trawler capsized on 4 October 2022. Photo: TBS
Rohingyas rescued after the Malaysia-bound trawler capsized on 4 October 2022. Photo: TBS

A case has been filed against 24 people, including Rohingyas, over smuggling of Rohingyas in a Malaysia-bound trawler which capsized near Teknaf in Cox's Bazar on 4 October (Tuesday).

Baharchhara Police Investigation Center Sub-Inspector (SI) Husne Mubarak filed the case with Teknaf police station on Tuesday night accusing 24 people and 10-15 unidentified persons.

The main accused in the case is Shahid Ullah, 26, son of Hasan Ali hailing from Katabonia area of Sabrang union in Teknaf.

Besides, six people have been arrested so far during raids conducted from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, Teknaf police station Officer-in-Charge Md Hafizur Rahman confirmed.

The detainees are, Shahid Ullah from Teknaf's Sabrang, Md Rashid and Md Sharif from Balukhali Camp in Ukhiya, Md Selim and Korban Ali, both hailing from Kutubjum village of Moheshkhali upazila, and Md Abdullah from Eidgaon upazila in Cox's Bazar.

OC Hafizur Rahman said, "The six arrestees were among the people rescued from the sinking trawler. Their involvement in the smuggling incident was confirmed during the interrogation following their rescue."

"Efforts are underway to arrest the rest of the accused. Meanwhile, preparations are being taken to send the rescued people to their respective camps through the court.

Earlier on Tuesday (4 October), coast guard rescued 45 people and recovered the bodies of 3 women at around 1pm after a trawler sank in the deep sea off the coast of Harmunia Para area of Teknaf Upazila's Baharchhara Union on Tuesday morning.

Rescuers said that the trawler capsized about 3 and a half kilometers away from the coast; there were more than a hundred people aboard it.

Talking to some of those who were rescued, it was learned that they had to pay different amounts of money to traffickers to reach Malaysia. But the trawler sank due to extra weight while heading towards the ship waiting in the middle of the sea.

According to the information given by them, the trafficker gang brought hundreds of men and women from Kutupalong, Lambashia, Balukhali, Madhurchhara camp in Ukhiya to Baharchhara village in Teknaf.

Top News

Rohingya refugee / trawler capsize / Rohingya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside Dolonchapa, a women-only bus service, a female conductor is collecting fares from passengers. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Female employment is rising rapidly. Then why are women-only buses ‘unprofitable’?

6h | Panorama
As medicine prices increase, the poorest one-fifth of households will face a difficult tradeoff between life-saving medicines and other basic needs. Photo: Mumit M

Pharma industry needs to prepare for headwinds

9h | Panorama
Workers often sustain severe casualties due to unplanned work practices, and the number is not negligible. All these hazards and casualties are avoidable if proper actions are taken. PHOTO: REUTERS

Towards a safer ship recycling industry

1d | Panorama
The building originally belonged to the Zamindar of then Nowapara of Raujan, Prasanna Kumar Sen.

Storied tale of PK Sen Sattala: The grand old building of Chattogram

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why Noorjahan Market is so popular?

Why Noorjahan Market is so popular?

1h | Videos
Best leadership advice of the past 120 years

Best leadership advice of the past 120 years

5h | Videos
Putin offers conditional peace talks

Putin offers conditional peace talks

19h | Videos
ICC brings 7 changes to cricket laws

ICC brings 7 changes to cricket laws

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code