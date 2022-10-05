Malaysia-bound trawler capsize: 24 people including Rohingyas sued, 6 held

A case has been filed against 24 people, including Rohingyas, over smuggling of Rohingyas in a Malaysia-bound trawler which capsized near Teknaf in Cox's Bazar on 4 October (Tuesday).

Baharchhara Police Investigation Center Sub-Inspector (SI) Husne Mubarak filed the case with Teknaf police station on Tuesday night accusing 24 people and 10-15 unidentified persons.

The main accused in the case is Shahid Ullah, 26, son of Hasan Ali hailing from Katabonia area of Sabrang union in Teknaf.

Besides, six people have been arrested so far during raids conducted from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, Teknaf police station Officer-in-Charge Md Hafizur Rahman confirmed.

The detainees are, Shahid Ullah from Teknaf's Sabrang, Md Rashid and Md Sharif from Balukhali Camp in Ukhiya, Md Selim and Korban Ali, both hailing from Kutubjum village of Moheshkhali upazila, and Md Abdullah from Eidgaon upazila in Cox's Bazar.

OC Hafizur Rahman said, "The six arrestees were among the people rescued from the sinking trawler. Their involvement in the smuggling incident was confirmed during the interrogation following their rescue."

"Efforts are underway to arrest the rest of the accused. Meanwhile, preparations are being taken to send the rescued people to their respective camps through the court.

Earlier on Tuesday (4 October), coast guard rescued 45 people and recovered the bodies of 3 women at around 1pm after a trawler sank in the deep sea off the coast of Harmunia Para area of Teknaf Upazila's Baharchhara Union on Tuesday morning.

Rescuers said that the trawler capsized about 3 and a half kilometers away from the coast; there were more than a hundred people aboard it.

Talking to some of those who were rescued, it was learned that they had to pay different amounts of money to traffickers to reach Malaysia. But the trawler sank due to extra weight while heading towards the ship waiting in the middle of the sea.

According to the information given by them, the trafficker gang brought hundreds of men and women from Kutupalong, Lambashia, Balukhali, Madhurchhara camp in Ukhiya to Baharchhara village in Teknaf.