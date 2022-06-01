Malaysia to ban more Bangladeshi recruiters if threatened: Malaysian minister

Bangladesh

Malaysia to ban more Bangladeshi recruiters if threatened: Malaysian minister

Ahead of bilateral meetings and a planned protest, Human Resources Minister of Malaysia M Saravanan has defended Malaysia's stand to limit the number of Bangladeshi recruiters allowed to send their citizens as labourers in the country.

Speaking Malaysian daily Malaysiakini, Saravanan, who is scheduled to lead a ministry delegation for a Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting in Dhaka on Thursday, said he is personally unafraid of any protest reportedly planned by Bangladeshi labour recruiters unhappy with Malaysia's restrictions.

"I am not afraid. The more they threaten, the more I will ban!" he reportedly said.

On Wednesday, it was reported that some 2,000 recruiters have threatened to hold a demonstration in the capital in demand of an open market to supply of labour to Malaysia.

In December last year, Malaysia and Bangladesh signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers, effective for five years until December 2026.

Saravanan said in a statement that the MoU outlined the responsibilities of both countries, including those related to the employers from Malaysia and workers from Bangladesh as well as the duties of private employment agencies in both countries.

