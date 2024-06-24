Malaysia aspirants to be compensated: State minister tells JS

He said those who could not go to Malaysia despite having the necessary documents have been asked to complain to the enquiry committee

File photo of Bangladesh parliament. Photo: Collected
File photo of Bangladesh parliament. Photo: Collected

Compensation will be given to the Bangladeshi would-be expatriate workers who could not go to Malaysia despite having permission, State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury said today (24 June).

Speaking on the discussion on the proposed budget for 2024-25 fiscal in parliament, the state minister also said legal actions will be taken against the responsible persons involved in it. 
 
The state minister said 11,43,823 Bangladeshis have been employed abroad till May of the current financial year. 
 
He said that a six-member enquiry committee was formed regarding sending Bangladeshi expatriate workers to Malaysia. 
 
He said those who could not go to Malaysia despite having the necessary documents have been asked to complain to the enquiry committee. 
 
"More than 3,000 complaints have already been received. The investigation committee will scrutinise the complaint. Appropriate legal action will be taken against those who are responsible for creating this situation," the state minister said. 
 
He added that actions will be taken to ensure that the affected workers get compensation. 
 
Meanwhile, independent MP Syed Sayedul Haque from Habiganj-4 while participating in the budget discussion said the home ministry cannot avoid its responsibility for the corruption committed by former IGP Benazir Ahmed. 
 
He demanded that the government take a tougher stance against the former police boss. 
 

