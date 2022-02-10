Malaysia arrests former Bangladeshi High Commissioner Khairuzzaman

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 04:40 pm

Khairuzzaman. Picture: Collected
Khairuzzaman. Picture: Collected

Malaysia's Immigration Department has arrested the former Bangladeshi High Commissioner to the country, M Khairuzzaman.

Malaysian Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said he was aware of the arrest of the former diplomat, reports The Star.

"The arrest was made according to procedures," Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said on Thursday (10 February).

On the grounds of the arrest, the minister said it was due to "an offense committed and a request by his home country."

According to reports, Malaysian authorities had arrested the former high commissioner, who is said to have been living here for more than a decade.

He reportedly holds a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) card.

Khairuzzaman, a retired army major, was accused of participating in the 1975 Jail Killing case and was later acquitted before being appointed as Bangladesh's High Commissioner to Malaysia in 2007 during the caretaker government.

After the Awami League-led government came to power in 2009, he was recalled to Dhaka. Assuming risks upon his return, Khairuzzaman obtained the UN Refugee Card in Kuala Lumpur and continued to stay there.

