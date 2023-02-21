Making Bangla UN's official language involves huge money: Shahriar Alam

Bangladesh

UNB
21 February, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2023, 05:58 pm

Related News

Making Bangla UN's official language involves huge money: Shahriar Alam

UNB
21 February, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2023, 05:58 pm
Making Bangla UN&#039;s official language involves huge money: Shahriar Alam

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Tuesday said that Bangladesh would renew its efforts for making Bangla one of the official languages of the United Nations when the global body will go through a greater reform.

He said there is huge involvement of funds in the process, and it needs to think whether spending such a huge amount of money every year will be logical at this moment though they have the love, respect and desire for Bangla to become UN's official language.

"We thought about it and worked on it. We estimated around five to six years ago that it will require Tk800 crore annually," Shahriar told reporters after attending a programme at Foreign Service Academy marking the International Mother Language Day.

He hoped that Bangladesh will have that capacity but at this moment, opinions might not be there in favour of such a plan.

The United Nations has six official languages - Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish.

Earlier in February 2021, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said there is no opposition from the member countries to Bangla as another official language of the United Nations, but the UN has said it does not have money to fund it.

The UN authorities have said they would need $600 million per year for making a new official language functional in the UN system, he said.

Bangla should be named an official United Nations language to reflect the vast number of its speakers and its heritage in literature and history, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told the UN General Assembly in 2010.

"Since Bangla [also known as Bengali] is spoken by nearly 300 million people worldwide, has a rich history in literature, history and in other fields. Our Parliament adopted a resolution requesting the UN to declare Bangla as one of its official languages," she said. "I fervently appeal to you all for acceptance of our very legitimate request."

Top News

United Nations (UN) / Bangla Language / State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the 20th century, Esperanto with its white-green flag alongside a five-pointed star captured the imagination of many. Photo: Wikimedia commons

Esperanto: The story of an artificial language that promotes peace

4h | Panorama
How knowing more than one language boosts your income

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

21h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The Inheritors: A glimpse into the decadent lives of Dhaka's high society

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Get enchanted with Patar Golpo's custom-made scented candles

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair in the hope of getting rid of their sins

Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair in the hope of getting rid of their sins

47m | TBS Stories
Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

3h | TBS Today
Tribute to individuals and organizations at the martyr's altar

Tribute to individuals and organizations at the martyr's altar

3h | TBS Today
Bangla language used on tags of exported garments

Bangla language used on tags of exported garments

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

5
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike