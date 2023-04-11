Makeshift shops being set up in Bangabazar for businessmen affected by fire

Makeshift shops are being set up for traders affected in the Bangabazar fire that ravaged around 5,000 shops in the vicinity.

The area is being prepared for traders under the supervision of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Chief Engineer Saleh Ahmed, with the full cooperation of the investigation committee formed by the corporation, under the leadership of Executive Engineer of Region-1 Mithun Chandra Sheel.

According to the plan, sand and bricks will be laid across 1.79 acres of Bangabazar. About 2.5 lakh bricks will be laid and about 150 truckloads of sand will be laid in the entire area.

Photo: TBS

Officials concerned are working tirelessly to lay sand and bricks in the entire area. So far, 40 truckloads of sand and about 90,000 bricks have been laid.

Also, work of removing debris from the location was going on since Monday morning under the leadership of Chief Waste Management Officer of the City Corporation Md Haider Ali.

So far, 1,060 tonne of waste has been removed from the fire site.

Earlier on 4 April, a massive fire broke out at the Bangabazar Market in Dhaka and it spread to some other nearby markets, burning over 5,000 shops, with mainly readymade clothes and footwear, to ashes.