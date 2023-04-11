Makeshift shops being set up in Bangabazar for businessmen affected by fire

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 April, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 12:54 pm

Related News

Makeshift shops being set up in Bangabazar for businessmen affected by fire

TBS Report
11 April, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 12:54 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Makeshift shops are being set up for traders affected in the Bangabazar fire that ravaged around 5,000 shops in the vicinity.

The area is being prepared for traders under the supervision of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Chief Engineer Saleh Ahmed, with the full cooperation of the investigation committee formed by the corporation, under the leadership of Executive Engineer of Region-1 Mithun Chandra Sheel.

According to the plan, sand and bricks will be laid across 1.79 acres of Bangabazar. About 2.5 lakh bricks will be laid and about 150 truckloads of sand will be laid in the entire area.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Officials concerned are working tirelessly to lay sand and bricks in the entire area. So far, 40 truckloads of sand and about 90,000 bricks have been laid.

Also, work of removing debris from the location was going on since Monday morning under the leadership of Chief Waste Management Officer of the City Corporation Md Haider Ali.

So far, 1,060 tonne of waste has been removed from the fire site.

Earlier on 4 April, a massive fire broke out at the Bangabazar Market in Dhaka and it spread to some other nearby markets, burning over 5,000 shops, with mainly readymade clothes and footwear, to ashes.

Top News

Bangabazar Fire / fire / City Corporation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anup Sinha. Sketch: TBS

What does the trilateral Tripura meet mean for Bangladesh?

1h | Thoughts
A three-dimensional rendered image of Pawmum Tharkla. The main building is 25 feet tall and includes a massive thatched roof that is 52 feet long and 25 feet wide. Photo: Courtesy

Pawmum Tharkla: A structure that responds to the community’s needs

2h | Habitat
Despite the challenges, the Sri Lankan people continue to persevere. Photo: Bloomberg

Inside a depleted Sri Lanka: A first-hand account

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Financing healthcare when social insurance is not an option

3h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Roshan's 'paap' is coming on this Eid

Roshan's 'paap' is coming on this Eid

3h | TBS Entertainment
‘Mumbai’ in the world's best 19 public transport system!

‘Mumbai’ in the world's best 19 public transport system!

3h | TBS Stories
Modi releases tiger census data

Modi releases tiger census data

18h | TBS World
Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

23h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Photo: Shafiqul Islam
Bangladesh

Aerial view shows devastation of Bangabazar blaze