Makeshift shops at Bangabazar before Eid: Salman F Rahman

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 April, 2023, 02:00 pm
06 April, 2023, 02:00 pm

The market will be cleaned tomorrow (Friday) and makeshift shops will be opened to the public from Saturday, said Salman F Rahman, the Private Industry and Investment Adviser to the prime minister.

The shops will be opened temporarily at least till Eid-ul-fitr, Salman F Rahman told the Shop Owners Association around 10am Thursday (6 April).

Businessmen will be given assistance after creating a list within the next 3-4 days, and assistance will be given based on the amount of estimated losses, said Salman F Rahman.

In this case, separate lists of shop owners and traders will be formed.

Only those who have done business before will be given priority and no one else, he added.

