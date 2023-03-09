Make life-oriented quality movies: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged the filmmakers to make life-oriented quality movies, saying that a movie can change a person's life or a society.



"Movies should be life-oriented as these attract people... a movie can change a person's life or a society," she said while addressing a ceremony to distribute the National Film Award-2021 in city's Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC), organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.



Mentioning that people get the image of their life in movies, she said cinema and drama can develop human thinking and consciousness and can keep the people away from crime.



"If our writers write life-oriented literature, and movies and dramas are made based on that, it would create opportunities for us as we want to pull (the society) forward, improve quality of people's life and create opportunities for flourishing talents," she said.



Referring to the popularity of good movies, she said that many movies have been produced in the past few years which were truly of the international standards. "People have also accepted those and that's how we all need to work."