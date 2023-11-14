Make high-quality movies using modern technology: PM Hasina urges film industry

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday urged the country's film industry to make films that would bring accolades from abroad.

"I will urge the directors, artistes, produces and all others to produce films that can gain acclamation from abroad," she said while addressing the National Film Awards 2022 ceremony at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the city on Tuesday (14 November).

She said films can aware, entertain and reform a society besides focusing on history to encourage people to build a nation with patriotism.

"Films can have a very vast influence in our life," she said.

Highlighting the previous expansion of cinema halls into rural areas, Sheikh Hasina remarked, "However, over time, these establishments were gradually shut down. Cinemas, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic, faced severe setbacks."

She mentioned that during the pandemic she sat with the owners of the cinema halls to find out ways for resumption of the operation of the cinema halls, and introduce modern technology in the cinema halls.

"We have to advance the film industry coping with the pace of the time and technology," she said.

The PM said the government has taken an initiative under Bangladesh Bank where Tk1,000 crore refinancing fund was created so that film industry could be revamped by taking loan at low interest rates.

"Using the information technology we have to produce world standard films, you have to take that initiative and we want that," she said.

Earlier, the prime minister gave away the awards among 33 winners under 27 categories in recognition of their contributions to the film industry.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud presided over the event, while chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Hasanul Haq Inu and Information Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker spoke on the occasion.

Eminent artist Rawshan Ara Rozina, who got the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' expressed her feelings at the programme.

The award is considered to be one of the most prestigious prizes given for films in Bangladesh.

Later, Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana enjoyed a colourful cultural programme.