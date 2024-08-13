Major reshuffle in police high-ups

Two officers on forced retirement

Two others, including SB chief Monirul Islam, made OSD

Committee formed to change police uniform, logo

Following the collapse of the Awami League government in the face of mass uprising, a major reshuffle occurred in the high-ups of the police just five days after the interim government took power.

As part of the changes, two officers have been sent into forced retirement as they were in charge during the incident of shooting Begum Rokeya University student Abu Sayed.

Besides, Special Branch (SB) Chief and Additional IGP Monirul Islam and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Chief Additional IGP Mohammad Ali were made Officers on Special Duty (OSD).

Moreover, the OCs of 18 police stations of Dhaka Metropolitan were transferred.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Police Headquarters today issued two notifications in this regard.

In a related development, a committee has been formed to revise the police uniform and logo, with a directive to submit its report within seven working days.

The police headquarters also announced that 634 out of 639 police stations across the country have resumed operations. This includes all 110 metropolitan police stations and 524 out of 529 district police stations.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mohammad Anwar Hossain has been transferred to the APBN Training Centre in Khagrachari, and Additional DIG AFM Anjuman Kalam to the CID.

Two officers on forced retirement over Abu Sayed's murder

Two senior police officers of Rangpur, who were in charge during the incident of the killing of Begum Rokeya University student Abu Sayed, have been sent into forced retirement.

The officers are Md Abdul Baten, deputy inspector general of Police for Rangpur Range, and Md Moniruzzaman, Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner.

12 Superintendents of Police brought to DMP

Additional DIG of CID Md Kamrul Ahsan, Range Reserve Force (RRF) Commandant, and Additional DIG Shahzada Md Asaduzzaman were transferred to the Police department. APBN-3 commanding officer additional DIG Masud Karim, Barishal Metropolitan Police Additional Commissioner Md Shaukat Ali, APBN-7 commanding officer Additional DIG Sayed Faridul Islam, and Sylhet range additional DIG Syed Harun or Rashid were transferred to Dhaka Metropolitan Police as joint commissioners.

Tawfiq Mahbub made head of PBI

Md Tawfiq Mahbub Chowdhury, additional IGP of Police Headquarters (Development), was made the head of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI). He joined the Bangladesh Police as an ASP on 15 November 1995.

He joined the Police Headquarters as DIG (Logistics) adding new parameters to the technical guidelines for logistics equipment for policemen, formulating dress code guidelines, increasing online services, increasing the capacity of national emergency services, carrying out all activities of forming police aviation etc.

OCs of 18 police stations of DMP transferred

18 officers in charge (OCs) of the police stations in Dhaka Metropolitan have been transferred. They include BM Farman Ali of Uttara West Police Station, Md Mostazirur Rahman of Shahbagh Police Station, Mohammad Mohsin of Tejgaon Police Station, Md Mazharul Islam of Gulshan Police Station, Monir Hossain Molla of Paltan police station, Md Abul Kalam Azad of Motijheel police station and Apurba Hasan of Pallabi police station.

Committee formed to change police uniform, logo

Police headquarters have established a 10-member committee to review and propose changes to the police uniform and logo. The committee, headed by Additional DIG (Logistics) Mohammad Ataul Kibria, was asked to submit their report within seven working days.

Other members include Additional DIG (Development Revenue) Shoaib Riaz Alam, Additional DIG (O&M) Farooq Ahmed, Additional DIG (APBN) Mohammad Shihab Qaiser, Superintendent of Police (APBN) Abdullah Al Mamun, Additional Superintendent of Police (Logistics) Md Nuruzzaman, Additional Superintendent of Police (Naval Police) Jewel Rana, Inspector of Police (CID) Md Zahidul Islam, SI Md Santur Rahman, and Constable Barkat Ullah.

The committee can co-opt additional members with expertise in uniform fabric quality, design, or other relevant technical matters.