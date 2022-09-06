Major General Ziaul Ahsan made first DG of NTMC

Major General Ziaul Ahsan. Photo: Collected
Major General Ziaul Ahsan. Photo: Collected

Major General Ziaul Ahsan has been made the Director General (DG) of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC).

The Armed Forces Division issued a notification in this regard on Monday.

According to the notification, Ziaul Ahsan is the first director general of the NTMC, a national-level intelligence agency of Bangladesh responsible for monitoring, collecting, and recording information and communication data.

He was also the first director of NTMC.

Earlier, he was promoted to the rank of major general from brigadier general on July 21 this year.

He was widely known for his work in the Rapid Action Battalion in various capacities.

While he was serving as the additional director general of the battalion, he was transferred to the

Directorate General of Forces Intelligence and later he was attached to National Security Intelligence (NSI) as the director (internal affairs).

Ziaul joined the Bangladesh Army as a commissioned officer on 21 June 1991.

