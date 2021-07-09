Major economies must come forward to address climate change: FM

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen today said major economies, including G7 and G20 need to come forward to provide adequate resources and technology support to the most vulnerable countries to address the climate changes.

"It is of existential importance that the global community reaches the target of restraining the global temperature rise to 1.5 degree Celsius," he said at the 7th V20 Ministerial Dialogue roundtable and 1st Climate Vulnerables Finance Summit.

In his speech, the Foreign Minister said the commitment of $100 billion per year as promised in Paris Agreement must be fulfilled urgently with equal distribution between mitigation and adaptation.

"It is also critical that all countries, particularly the major emitting countries, declare ambitious and aggressive NDCs, and then take urgent steps to reach the targets," he added.

He suggested establishing a fund by V20 members for rehabilitating and reintegrating "Climate Migrants", those who are uprooted from their homes and traditional jobs due to global warming, inundation and river erosion.

"Otherwise they could be a security risk," he added.

Earlier the minister said to tackle climate change financial resources and transfer of green technology are crucial.