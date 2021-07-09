Major economies must come forward to address climate change: FM

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
09 July, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 11:23 am

Related News

Major economies must come forward to address climate change: FM

TBS Report 
09 July, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 11:23 am
Major economies must come forward to address climate change: FM

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen today said major economies, including G7 and G20 need to come forward to provide adequate resources and technology support to the most vulnerable countries to address the climate changes. 

"It is of existential importance that the global community reaches the target of restraining the global temperature rise to 1.5 degree Celsius," he said at the 7th V20 Ministerial Dialogue roundtable and 1st Climate Vulnerables Finance Summit.

In his speech, the Foreign Minister said the commitment of $100 billion per year as promised in Paris Agreement must be fulfilled urgently with equal distribution between mitigation and adaptation. 

"It is also critical that all countries, particularly the major emitting countries, declare ambitious and aggressive NDCs, and then take urgent steps to reach the targets," he added. 

He suggested establishing a fund by V20 members for rehabilitating and reintegrating "Climate Migrants", those who are uprooted from their homes and traditional jobs due to global warming, inundation and river erosion. 

"Otherwise they could be a security risk," he added. 

Earlier the minister said to tackle climate change financial resources and transfer of green technology are crucial.

Top News

CVF / Bangladesh / climate change

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

17h | Videos
TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

17h | Videos
TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

17h | Videos
Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

2
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

3
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

4
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

5
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

6
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’