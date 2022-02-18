Maj Gen Shakil made new BGB chief 

Major General Shakil Ahmed has been appointed as the Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Public Administration Ministry made the disclosure in a circular issued from the Deputation-1 branch of the ministry on Thursday (17 February).

He will be replacing the current Director General Major General Md Shafeenul Islam.

Major General Shafeenul Islam had joined as BGB DG on 28 March 2018.

Major General Shakil Ahmed had served as the DG of the Department of Immigration and Passport from 29 September 2019. He was reappointed to the army on 29 July 2020.