Maj Gen Nayeem Ashfaque wins Captain Cup Golf Tournament

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 05:20 pm

Major General Md Nayeem Ashfaque Chowdhury secured the championship title in the "5th Anwar Ispat-Anwar Cement Captain Cup Golf Tournament-2021", held at Army Golf Club in the capital from 10-13 November.

Chief of Army Staff SM Shafiudin Ahmed was present at the closing ceremony of the four-day tournament as the chief guest on Saturday, said a ISPR press release.

In the female category, golfer Fatema Motiur became the winner, while golfer Md Gias Uddin secured the first position in the senior category.

In the veterun category, golfer Md Nazrul Islam secured the first position while master Sheikh Samir Hossain won championship in the junior category.

Some 720 male and female golfers from home and abroad participated in the tournament in five categories.

Maj Gen Md Moshfequr Rahman, president of Army Golf Club; Manwar Hossain, chairman of Anwar Group; Brig Gen Shah Noor Jilani, chairman of Army Golf Club Tournament Committee; Colonel (retd) SM Shawkat Ali, chief executive officer of Golf Club;  Lt Col Md Gholam Monzoor Siddique, member secretary of Army Golf Club; and other dignitaries were also present at the closing ceremony.

