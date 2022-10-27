Maj Gen Hamidul Haque made new DGFI chief

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 10:47 am

Maj Gen Hamidul Haque. Photo: Collected
Maj Gen Hamidul Haque. Photo: Collected

The government has appointed Major General Hamidul Haque as the head of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence or DGFI.

Major General Hamidul, general officer commanding (GOC) of the 17th Infantry Division, will replace Ahmed Tabrej Shams Chowdhury at the DGFI, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed on Wednesday (26 October).

Meanwhile, Tabrej Shams has been promoted to lieutenant general from major general and made the GOC of the Army Training and Doctrine Command (ARTDOC).

Born in Cox's Bazar in 1970, Hamidul Haque joined Bangladesh Army in 1988. After training, he was commissioned to the army's Infantry Corpse in 1990.

Besides working as the GOC of the 17th Infantry Division in Sylhet, he served as the Area Commander of Sylhet.

He had headed the 99 Composite Brigade, which provided security to the Padma Bridge, and the 203 Infantry Brigade in the Chattogram Hill Tracts.

He had also worked as the secretary at the National Defence College and as a member of its governing body.

