Maj Gen Fakhrul appointed force commander of UN mission in Western Sahara

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 March, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 10:16 pm

Related News

Maj Gen Fakhrul appointed force commander of UN mission in Western Sahara

TBS Report
18 March, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 10:16 pm
Maj Gen Fakhrul appointed force commander of UN mission in Western Sahara

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday announced the appointment of Major General Md Fakhrul Ahsan of Bangladesh as Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO). 

He succeeds Maj Gen Zia Ur Rehman from Pakistan, who completed his assignment at the end of March 2022, according to a statement of the Office of the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General.  

The Secretary-General is grateful to Maj Gen Zia Ur Rehman for his exemplary service and leadership of MINURSO, reads the statement.

Maj Gen Fakhrul Ahsan has over 34 years of national and international military leadership experience with the Bangladeshi Army.  He served as general officer commanding of the 10th Infantry Division and as area commander of Cox's Bazar area, commandant of the Bangladesh Military Academy, and brigade commander in the 16th and 69th Infantry Brigades.

He was also the director of the Military Intelligence Directorate at the Bangladesh Army Headquarters and assistant defense attaché at Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.  

Maj Gen Ahsan has previously served in two peacekeeping missions, in Somalia (UNOSOM-II) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUC).

Maj Gen Ahsan holds a Bachelor of Science, a Master's Degree in Development Studies and a Master's Degree in Defense Studies.  He is fluent in English, French, Indonesian and Hindi.

 

Top News

United Nations (UN) / Bangladesh Army / MINURSO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Noagaon is where the clan goes back, for it is home when the heart is driven by the urge for a rediscovery of roots. Photo: Author

Noagaon in the soul

8h | Panorama
Beautifully decorated salad section of Pan Pacific Sonargaon’s Iftar Buffet. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Iftar buffet at Pan Pacific Sonargaon: Over 100 dishes from around the world

8h | Food
Robot lawyer sued by law firm

Robot lawyer sued by law firm

13h | Tech
A prototype of the new spacesuit design. Photo: Nasa

NASA unveils new spacesuit specially tailored for lunar wear

13h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

The couple earns over one lakh taka from their travel blog

The couple earns over one lakh taka from their travel blog

3h | TBS Stories
Industries unwilling to buy costlier Bhola gas

Industries unwilling to buy costlier Bhola gas

5h | TBS Insight
The traditional 'Manipuri tant' is now in the mainstream markets.

The traditional 'Manipuri tant' is now in the mainstream markets.

2h | TBS Stories
ICC issues war crime arrest warrant for Putin

ICC issues war crime arrest warrant for Putin

5h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body