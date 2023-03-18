Maj Gen Fakhrul appointed force commander of UN mission in Western Sahara

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday announced the appointment of Major General Md Fakhrul Ahsan of Bangladesh as Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO).

He succeeds Maj Gen Zia Ur Rehman from Pakistan, who completed his assignment at the end of March 2022, according to a statement of the Office of the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General.

The Secretary-General is grateful to Maj Gen Zia Ur Rehman for his exemplary service and leadership of MINURSO, reads the statement.

Maj Gen Fakhrul Ahsan has over 34 years of national and international military leadership experience with the Bangladeshi Army. He served as general officer commanding of the 10th Infantry Division and as area commander of Cox's Bazar area, commandant of the Bangladesh Military Academy, and brigade commander in the 16th and 69th Infantry Brigades.

He was also the director of the Military Intelligence Directorate at the Bangladesh Army Headquarters and assistant defense attaché at Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.

Maj Gen Ahsan has previously served in two peacekeeping missions, in Somalia (UNOSOM-II) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUC).

Maj Gen Ahsan holds a Bachelor of Science, a Master's Degree in Development Studies and a Master's Degree in Defense Studies. He is fluent in English, French, Indonesian and Hindi.