Major General Abu Mohammad Sarwar Farid of the Bangladesh Army has been appointed as the Director General of National Security Intelligence (NSI), according to an ISPR press release on Tuesday.

Major General Mohammad Asadullah Minhajul Alam has been appointed as the Commandant of DSCSC, and Major General Khandaker Md. Shahidul Imran has been appointed as the Commandant of BMA, it added.