Mainul Islam made new IGP

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 August, 2024, 01:00 am
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 12:32 pm

Speaking to The Business Standard after his appointment, IGP Mainul termed the student movement as the 'second liberation'

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Md Mainul Islam has been appointed as new Inspector General of Bangladesh Police, replacing Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun.

Former IGP Mamun's contractual appointment with the government was terminated late last night, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration.

DMP scheduled a press conference at 3pm today (7 August) with Mainul as the new IGP of police.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Business Standard after his appointment, IGP Mainul termed the student movement as the "second liberation".

"We [the police] need everyone's support in this critical time," he also said.

"We also express our deep condolences for those who have died, including the policemen, in the recent violence. We have to overcome the situation as quickly as possible," he added.

Home Ministry's Deputy Secretary Md Mahbubur Rahman Sheikh on Tuesday (6 August) issued an order appointing Mainul as IGP as per the president's order.

Mainul Islam from Panchagargh was serving as the commandant of the Traffic and Driving School (TDS) in Dhaka.

He formerly was posted as deputy inspector general of the Police Training Centre in Tangail. Mainul joined the Bangladesh Police on 20 January 1991 through the 12th Bangladesh Civil Service.

He recently got a supernumerary promotion as an additional inspector general of police from deputy inspector general.

