Maintain health guidelines while visiting cattle market: Mayor Atiqul

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam urged everyone to wear masks and maintain health guidelines while visiting cattle markets prior to Eid-ul-Azha.

"Mask is for protection, everyone must wear it. At each DNCC, a total of 1,000 volunteers with 100 at each cattle market are distributing safety materials including conducting awareness activities to comply with the hygiene rules," said the mayor after visiting Aftabnagar cattle market in the capital on Saturday (9 July).

"We have made all kinds of arrangements for the proper management of the market. There are no lack of buyers and sellers at all 10 markets of DNCC. A festive atmosphere is prevailing in the hats", said the mayor.

Mayor Atiqul also said, "For the first time, digital payment booths have been set up at six cattle markets of DNCC to ensure safe and easy transactions for buyers and sellers. Transactions can be made at the booths 24 hours a day without any charge. Also, payment can be done with debit cards as well. So, you don't have to carry cash with risk."

He also said that there is a medical team for the treatment of animals in each cattle market, reads a press release.

Responding to a question from a reporter, the DNCC mayor said, "It is the responsibility of the lessee to remove the waste from the cattle market within 12 hours. If the waste of the cattle market is not cleaned, action will be taken against the lessees. Even their deposits might be confiscated."

He also said, "Removing a huge amount of waste on Eid day is a challenging task. We have taken all the preparations to clean the sacrificial waste within 12 hours. Ten thousand workers will work with 600 vehicles. Perishable poly bags and ample amounts of bleaching powder and Savlon have been procured."

He hoped that with the cooperation of all, the waste of the sacrifice will be cleaned within the stipulated time.

He also said that a central control room has been set up in the Nagar Bhaban.

Everyone will be able to report any information regarding waste disposal by calling the control room and immediate action will be taken.

Contact numbers of the control room: 16106, 02-555052084, 0960-2222333.

Also present during the visit were Chief Health Officer of the DNCC Brig General Md Jobaidur Rahman, Chief Waste Management Officer Commodore SM Sharif-ul Islam, DNCC Secretary Mohammad Masud Alam Siddique, councilors and senior DNCC officials.