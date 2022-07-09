Maintain health guidelines while visiting cattle market: Mayor Atiqul

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 July, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 03:54 pm

Related News

Maintain health guidelines while visiting cattle market: Mayor Atiqul

TBS Report
09 July, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 03:54 pm
File photo of DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam.
File photo of DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam urged everyone to wear masks and maintain health guidelines while visiting cattle markets prior to Eid-ul-Azha.

"Mask is for protection, everyone must wear it. At each DNCC, a total of 1,000 volunteers with 100 at each cattle market are distributing safety materials including conducting awareness activities to comply with the hygiene rules," said the mayor after visiting Aftabnagar cattle market in the capital on Saturday (9 July).

"We have made all kinds of arrangements for the proper management of the market. There are no lack of buyers and sellers at all 10 markets of DNCC. A festive atmosphere is prevailing in the hats", said the mayor.

Mayor Atiqul also said, "For the first time, digital payment booths have been set up at six cattle markets of DNCC to ensure safe and easy transactions for buyers and sellers. Transactions can be made at the booths 24 hours a day without any charge. Also, payment can be done with debit cards as well. So, you don't have to carry cash with risk."

He also said that there is a medical team for the treatment of animals in each cattle market, reads a press release.

Responding to a question from a reporter, the DNCC mayor said, "It is the responsibility of the lessee to remove the waste from the cattle market within 12 hours. If the waste of the cattle market is not cleaned, action will be taken against the lessees. Even their deposits might be confiscated."

He also said, "Removing a huge amount of waste on Eid day is a challenging task. We have taken all the preparations to clean the sacrificial waste within 12 hours. Ten thousand workers will work with 600 vehicles. Perishable poly bags and ample amounts of bleaching powder and Savlon have been procured."

He hoped that with the cooperation of all, the waste of the sacrifice will be cleaned within the stipulated time.

He also said that a central control room has been set up in the Nagar Bhaban.

Everyone will be able to report any information regarding waste disposal by calling the control room and immediate action will be taken. 

Contact numbers of the control room: 16106, 02-555052084, 0960-2222333.

Also present during the visit were Chief Health Officer of the DNCC Brig General Md Jobaidur Rahman, Chief Waste Management Officer Commodore SM Sharif-ul Islam, DNCC Secretary Mohammad Masud Alam Siddique, councilors and senior DNCC officials.

 

Top News

cattle market / Mayor Atiqul Islam / Eid-ul-Azha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kajal Chowdhury in his Film Fair Video store in the capital’s Sobhanbag. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Pause, Rewind, Play: A time when Film Fair Video was part of our urban culture

5h | Panorama
Recipe for Koab

Recipe for Koab

4h | Food
Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

5h | Food
Bagari Ranga beef recipe. Photo: Collected

Eid special recipe: Bagari Ranga beef

6h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Kamarpatti in Cumilla's Chawk Bazar busy for Eid

Kamarpatti in Cumilla's Chawk Bazar busy for Eid

37m | Videos
Lesser known facts about Taj Mahal

Lesser known facts about Taj Mahal

6h | Videos
Ukraine unhappy at Boris Johnson's resignation

Ukraine unhappy at Boris Johnson's resignation

6h | Videos
Will illegal gas and electricity connects and system loss be stopped?

Will illegal gas and electricity connects and system loss be stopped?

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty