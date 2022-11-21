Diplomats should remember Bangladesh is an independent, sovereign country: Momen

21 November, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 11:56 am

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. TBS Sketch
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. TBS Sketch

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has reiterated his call to diplomats stationed in Dhaka to follow diplomatic norms. 

Bangladesh is an independent and sovereign country and they should remember it, Momen said, adding that this culture of diplomats getting involved in the country's internal affairs must change, today or tomorrow. 

He made the remarks this morning while responding to a question at a media briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

He said around 16 countries will have minister and state minister-level participation at 22nd IORA Council of Ministers meeting, to be held in Dhaka on November 24.

Momen said India will have state minister-level participation at the meeting. 

He said the ministers and state ministers will jointly meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during their stay in Dhaka. 

The IORA Council of Ministers meeting, to be hosted by Bangladesh, will be preceded by the 24th meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials, to be held on November 22-23.

Bangladesh is the current chair of IORA.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and Secretary (Maritime Affairs Unit), Secretary (East) and Secretary (West) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present at the media briefing. 

