Main Eid jamaat held at Jatiya Eidgah ground

Bangladesh

BSS
29 June, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2023, 11:47 am

Related News

Main Eid jamaat held at Jatiya Eidgah ground

BSS
29 June, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2023, 11:47 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The main jamaat (congregation) of the holy Eid-ul Adha was held at 7:30am at Jatiya Eidgah ground adjacent to the High Court under the arrangement of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) today.

The presence of attendees was less due to rain.

Tejgaon Railway Jame Mosque khatib and Islamic Foundation Secretary Dr Mawlana Mushtaq Ahmed conducted the main Eid jamaat.

Mirpur Jamia Arabia Mosque Muhtamim Mawlana Syed Wahiduzzaman stayed as alternative imam.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

 
Bangladesh Betar's Kwari Md Emdadul Islam acted as mukabbir in the Eid jamaat while Baitul Mukarram National Mosque's muazzin Kwari Md Ishak stayed as alternative mukabbir.

A total of five Eid jamaats will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

The next four Jamaats will be held at 8:00am, 9:00am, 10:00am and 10:45am.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted countrymen as well as the Muslim Ummah in Bangladesh and all over the world on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Adha.

 

 

Top News

Eid / Eid-ul-Adha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As the reserve of coal is dwindling at the Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited, many local workers are living with uncertainty about future livelihoods. Photo credit: Mumit M

As Bangladesh's oldest mine runs out of coal, its miners are running out of luck

1d | Panorama
During the Sunamganj flood last year, Dreamwater provided their filters to flood-affected people. Photo: Courtesy

Dreamwater: Solving the paradox of water crisis in flood-prone Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

2d | Panorama
The batteries used by these e-rickshaws are not certified by BSTI yet there are more than three million e-rickshaws in Bangladesh currently. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Illegal battery factories, lead pollution thrive as 'unauthorised' e-rickshaws take over streets

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

1d | TBS World
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

1d | TBS Stories
This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

1d | TBS Stories
Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month

6
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September