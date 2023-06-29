Main Eid jamaat held at Jatiya Eidgah ground

The main jamaat (congregation) of the holy Eid-ul Adha was held at 7:30am at Jatiya Eidgah ground adjacent to the High Court under the arrangement of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) today.

The presence of attendees was less due to rain.

Tejgaon Railway Jame Mosque khatib and Islamic Foundation Secretary Dr Mawlana Mushtaq Ahmed conducted the main Eid jamaat.

Mirpur Jamia Arabia Mosque Muhtamim Mawlana Syed Wahiduzzaman stayed as alternative imam.

Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Betar's Kwari Md Emdadul Islam acted as mukabbir in the Eid jamaat while Baitul Mukarram National Mosque's muazzin Kwari Md Ishak stayed as alternative mukabbir.

A total of five Eid jamaats will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

The next four Jamaats will be held at 8:00am, 9:00am, 10:00am and 10:45am.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted countrymen as well as the Muslim Ummah in Bangladesh and all over the world on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Adha.