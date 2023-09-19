Main accused in rape-murder of 11yr old boy in Ctg madrasa arrested after 6 months

RAB members with arrested Ridwanul Haque, the main accused in the rape and murder of an 11-year-old student in a madrasa in Chattogram, on 19 September 2023. Photo: TBS

The Rapid Action Battalion today (19 September) arrested Ridwanul Haque, 32, the main accused in the rape and murder of an 11-year-old student in a madrasa in the Mehdibagh area of Chattogram city on 13 March.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-7 arrested Ridwanul, who had been absconding, on Monday night in a raid in the Bamubilchari area of Chakaria police station in Cox's Bazar, said RAB-7 Senior Assistant Director (Media) Mohammad Nurul Abser.

Ridwanul was a teacher at the madrasa where the incident took place.

Following the rape and murder of the madrasa student, his father filed a murder case against three people with the Chowkbazar police station on 16 March. The police arrested two of the accused, but Ridwanul had been absconding.

The madrasa authorities tried to frame the rape-murder as a suicide, but the post-mortem report revealed that the child was killed after being raped, Nurul Abser added.

RAB-7 was investigating the case along with the police. Ridwanul has been handed over to the police for further legal action, said the RAB-7 senior assistant director.