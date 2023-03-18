Mahiya Mahi secures bail after arrest under Digital Security Act

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 March, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 10:02 pm

Related News

Mahiya Mahi secures bail after arrest under Digital Security Act

TBS Report
18 March, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 10:02 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Film actor Mahiya Mahi secured bail and was subsequently released from jail on Saturday after being arrested in two cases filed on charges of "defaming police" and land grabbing.

She was arrested by the Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) on the same day at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after landing in Dhaka on a Biman flight from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah.

She was sent to jail by a Gazipur court after she was arrested under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

Gazipur Metropolitan Magistrate Iqbal Hossain passed the order when police produced her before the court seeking a seven-day remand in the case. The court, at the time, rejected the remand request.

Police earlier arrested nine others on Friday in connection with a land grabbing charge against her husband, Gazipur-based Awami League leader Rakib Sarkar, said GMP Commissioner Molla Nazrul Islam while addressing the press.

Rakib Sarkar did not return home with Mahi from Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, Rokon Mia, sub-inspector of Bason police station, filed a case under DSA against Mahiya Mahi and her husband Rakib Sarkaron on Friday night on charges of defaming the police during a Facebook live session.

Meanwhile, Ismail Hossain, a businessman, filed the other case with Bason Police Station against 28 people including the couple on charges of assault, vandalism and forcibly occupying the land.

GMP Commissioner Molla Nazrul Islam said, "Mahiya Mahi made false comments on Facebook live about the Gazipur Metropolitan Police in the land-related incident. She has no right to express such comments against the police."

"Her husband Rakib also has three previous cases against him. No one testified in those cases. But the facts were true. But now there is an opportunity to re-investigate the cases. Besides, we are getting various complaints against him," he said.

According to the case statement, Mahiya Mahi, from her Facebook page, went live early Friday - making allegations against the police.

During the live session, she said Ismail Hossain and Mamun Sarkar, through their people, carried out an attack on a showroom, Sony Raj Car Palace, on the Dhaka-Tangail highway near Bhawal Badre Alam Government College.

The actress and her husband also alleged that the Gazipur Metropolitan Police commissioner "supported the attackers" after taking bribes.

She also said she feared getting arrested after returning to the country from Mecca. 

During the Facebook live, Mahiya's husband Rakib alleged that police arrested security guards of the car showroom.

Meanwhile, Ismail Hossain, owner of Rod Binding Factory in the Itahata area of Gazipur city, in his complaint said he has been running a factory in the area for the past ten years after purchasing land there.

On Friday, some people on behalf of Rakib and Mahiya attacked and vandalised the factory, he said. They also beat up five people at the factory, leaving them injured, while trying to occupy the land, according to the complaint.

Reactions in the entertainment industry

Meanwhile, the arrest of Mahiya Mahi sparked debates in the entertainment industry of the country, with several actors, directors, and producers, such as Shihab Shahin, Redwan Rony, and Ashfaque Nipun, taking to Facebook to express their views on the incident.

Nipun Akhtar, general secretary of the Bangladesh Film Artists Association, said, "We will not comment on the legal side of the incident. But we will certainly talk about the artist, individual Mahi. We demand her proper care as she is currently pregnant."

Top News

Mahiya Mahi / bail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Noagaon is where the clan goes back, for it is home when the heart is driven by the urge for a rediscovery of roots. Photo: Author

Noagaon in the soul

8h | Panorama
Beautifully decorated salad section of Pan Pacific Sonargaon’s Iftar Buffet. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Iftar buffet at Pan Pacific Sonargaon: Over 100 dishes from around the world

8h | Food
Robot lawyer sued by law firm

Robot lawyer sued by law firm

13h | Tech
A prototype of the new spacesuit design. Photo: Nasa

NASA unveils new spacesuit specially tailored for lunar wear

13h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

The couple earns over one lakh taka from their travel blog

The couple earns over one lakh taka from their travel blog

3h | TBS Stories
Industries unwilling to buy costlier Bhola gas

Industries unwilling to buy costlier Bhola gas

5h | TBS Insight
The traditional 'Manipuri tant' is now in the mainstream markets.

The traditional 'Manipuri tant' is now in the mainstream markets.

2h | TBS Stories
ICC issues war crime arrest warrant for Putin

ICC issues war crime arrest warrant for Putin

5h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body