Mahiya Mahi fined for violating electoral code of conduct

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 December, 2023, 03:00 pm
25 December, 2023, 03:19 pm

Film actor Mahiya Mahi was fined for violating the electoral code of conduct while campaigning in Ranjshahi. Photo collected from Facebook/Ayesha Siddika
Film actor Mahiya Mahi was fined for violating the electoral code of conduct while campaigning in Ranjshahi. Photo collected from Facebook/Ayesha Siddika

Film actor Nasrin Akter Nipa Mahiya alias Mahiya Mahi was fined for violating the electoral code of conduct while campaigning in Tanore upazila of Ranjshahi last night.

Mahi is contesting the 12th parliamentary election, scheduled for January 7, from Rajshahi-1 constituency as an independent candidate.

Magistrate Abida Sifat fined Mahi Tk 1,000 for using more loud speakers than permitted, said Md Bilal Hossen, the assistant returning officer, reports the Daily Star.

While electioneering at Gollapara bazar, Mahi used seven loud speakers, but the electoral code of conduct allows use of only three during campaigning, he said.

She violated Section 18 (1) of the Jatiya Sangsad Electoral Code of Conduct, the ARO said.

