Mahindra Bangladesh closes operations

Mahindra Bangladesh Private Limited, an automotive manufacturing unit owned by Indian company Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), has closed down operations.

The company convened its last general meeting with shareholders on Tuesday and approved the final voluntary winding up, M&M said in a statement, reports NDTV.

Mahindra Bangladesh has been liquidated and ceased to exist effective from 14 March, it added.

The company had zero income from operations as on 31 March 2022.

Its net worth, as of that point, stood at ₹3.18 crore, constituting 0.01 per cent of the consolidated net worth of the Mumbai-based auto major, M&M noted.

The shareholders of Mahindra Bangladesh, at a meeting held on 14 September 2022, passed a resolution proposing winding up of the unit and appointment of a liquidator for completing the process of winding up.

Thereafter, Mahindra Bangladesh did not undertake any business operations.

M&M had incorporated Mahindra Bangladesh in 2019 to carry multiple activities, including distributing, research and development, of all kinds of passenger, transportation and utility vehicles.