Mahila Parishad expresses solidarity with tea workers' strike for pay hike

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 August, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 05:21 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad has expressed solidarity with tea workers' indefinite strike demanding a wage hike.

In a statement on Sunday (14 August), the human rights organisation said that the tea workers, most of whom are women, are living an inhumane life with a minimum wage of Tk120 in addition to various discrimination and deception.

The platform called upon the government's concerned departments and tea garden owners to readjust minimum wage taking current living costs into consideration.

They also urged the authorities to take necessary steps to ensure health, education and other facilities to tea workers.

Bangladesh Tea Workers Union called an indefinite strike in all the tea gardens of the country on Saturday (13 August) demanding a pay hike for tea garden workers.

Paresh Kalindi, finance secretary of the organisation, said around 1.5 lakh tea workers of 231 tea gardens across the country have joined the strike demanding that their daily wage be increased to Tk300 from Tk120.

