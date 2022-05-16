Mahila Parishad calls upon CEC for taking steps to ensure fair election

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad has called upon Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal to take initiatives to ensure free, fair, neutral and peaceful elections with the participation of all people, including women belonging to minor, tribal and marginalised groups.

A seven-member delegation from the women's rights organisation made the demands, while handing over the CEC a memorandum during a meeting Monday (16 May) morning.

The memorandum includes a number of demands, including ensuring the safety and dignity of women candidates, monitoring candidates' election spending and ensuring women and minor group's safety by preventing any kind of violence against them in the post-election period.

It asked the CEC for including Section 90 of the Representation of the People Order 2008 on 33% representation of women in all committees of all political parties in the amended ordinance.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal assured the delegation of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad that he would look into the issue of 33% inclusion of women in all committees of each political party in the amended ordinance.

He also promised to take effective measures to prevent violence against minorities, including marginalised women, both before and after the elections.

Election Commissioner Begum Rasheda Sultana was present with the Chief Election Commissioner during the discussion.

The seven-member delegation includes Central Committee President Fauzia Moslem, Vice-Presidents Makhduma Nargis, Rekha Chowdhury, Secretary General Maleka Banu, Joint Secretary Generals Seema Moslem, Adv Masuda Rehana Begum, and Advocacy and Lobby Director Jana Goswami.

