Mahibullha Babunagari made Hefazat Ameer 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 August, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 06:32 pm

Related News

Mahibullha Babunagari made Hefazat Ameer 

TBS Report
29 August, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 06:32 pm
Mahibullha Babunagari made Hefazat Ameer 

Mahibullha Babunagari, currently the acting Ameer of Hefazat-e-Islam, has been made full Ameer of the Islamic non-political organisation. 

He was announced Ameer at a central committee meeting today, held for the first time since the death of former Ameer Junaid Babunagari. 

Mir  Idris, former organising secretary of Hefazat, confirmed the development to The Business Standard today following the meeting held at Makhajanul Uloom Madrasa, which was directed by Hefazat Secretary General Nurul Islam Zihadi. 

Mahibullah Babunagari was announced acting Hefazat Ameer on 19 August following the death of Junied Babunagari.

Mohibbullah who is also maternal uncle of Junaied Babunagari, was advisor of Hefazat-e-Islam.

Top News

Mahibullha Babunagari / Hefazat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

1d | Videos
Aseis: A band for life

Aseis: A band for life

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Light weight race car made of jute fibres

Light weight race car made of jute fibres

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

3
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs
Economy

Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs