Mahibullha Babunagari made Hefazat Ameer 

Mahibullha Babunagari, currently the acting Ameer of Hefazat-e-Islam, has been made full Ameer of the Islamic non-political organisation.

He was announced Ameer at a central committee meeting today, held for the first time since the death of former Ameer Junaid Babunagari.

Mir Idris, former organising secretary of Hefazat, confirmed the development to The Business Standard today following the meeting held at Makhajanul Uloom Madrasa, which was directed by Hefazat Secretary General Nurul Islam Zihadi.

Mahibullah Babunagari was announced acting Hefazat Ameer on 19 August following the death of Junied Babunagari.

Mohibbullah who is also maternal uncle of Junaied Babunagari, was advisor of Hefazat-e-Islam.