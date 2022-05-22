Mahfuza Akter made trade and tariff commission chairman 

Social Welfare Secretary Mahfuza Akter has been recently made Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission chairman.

She took the charge on Thursday (19 May) after serving as the social welfare secretary for one and a half years, reads a press release.

Mahfuza Akter graduated in Zoology from Chittagong University claiming the first position. She also completed her postgraduate with distinction.

She joined the health ministry in 1991 as assistant secretary and was posted in on-field crucial positions across the country.

She served in agriculture, food, science and technology and defence ministries and cabinet division throughout her career.

