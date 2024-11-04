Mahfuj Alam not a Hizb ut-Tahrir member, CA's press wing

Mahfuj Alam, special assistant to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Collected
Mahfuj Alam, special assistant to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Collected

The Facebook post claiming Mahfuj Alam, the special assistant to the chief adviser, as a member of Hizb ut-Tahrir, is not true, said chief adviser's press wing.

The post carried a screenshot of an article from The Business Standard that referred to a man named Abdullah Al Mahfuz as an alleged member of Hizb ut-Tahrir.

The accused Abdullah Al Mahfuz and Special Assistant Mahfuj Alam are two different persons, said the press wing through its fact-checking Facebook page.

The fact-checking unit of the daily Ajker Patrika also clarified the matter in a report. 

Mahfuj Alam has been a key member of the student movement, which led to the mass uprising against Sheikh Hasina's "dictatorship".

He has said in a post that he was never a member of Hizb ut-Tahrir or any other outlawed or Islamist groups.
 

Chief Adviser's Special Assistant Mahfuj Alam

