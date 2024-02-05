Mahbubul Alam takes charge as chairperson of BUILD

Mahbubul Alam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and the former president of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), has taken over as the chairperson of the Trustee Board of the Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) for the year 2024-25.

He succeeded Nihad Kabir, a senior advocate and a former president of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), reads a press release.

The transition took place on 4 February as the outgoing Trustee Board (2022-23), led by Nihad Kabir, handed over the responsibilities to the new board at the 33rd Trustee Board Meeting held at the BUILD conference room in Motijheel, Dhaka.

The newly formed Trustee Board for 2024 includes Ashraf Ahmed, President of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), Kamran T. Rahman, President of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Omar Hazzaz, President of The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), Afsarul Arifeen, Secretary General of DCCI, Farooq Ahmed, Secretary General of MCCI, Engr Mohd Farque Ahmed, Secretary of CCCI. Ferdaus Ara Begum will serve as the Member Secretary to the Trustee Board.

Abul Kashem Khan, Director of FBCCI and the Former President of DCCI, will continue as a nominated trustee board member from the DCCI, while Saiful Islam is a nominated trustee board member from the MCCI.

Mahbubul Alam, a distinguished business leader from the scenic region of Raozan, Gohira, Chattogram, Bangladesh, assumed the role of President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) on 14 August 2023.

Before taking charge as the President of FBCCI, he served the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) for five consecutive terms from 2013 to 2023. He transformed CCCI into a hub for Bangladesh's industries and businessmen, focusing on Chittagong's development as a global trade center.

His visionary leadership resulted in the construction of the World Trade Center in Chittagong, fostering trade and growth in the region. With a tremendous career spanning four decades, Mahbubul Alam has emerged as an influential figure in the Bangladeshi business landscape, renowned for his commitment, integrity, and relentless pursuit of excellence.