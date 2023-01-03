Mahbub Hossain made new cabinet secretary

The government has appointed Senior Secretary for Energy and Mineral Resources Division Md Mahbub Hossain as the new cabinet secretary.

Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification in this regard on Tuesday (3 January).

The move comes as Kabir Bin Anwar -- who was appointed as the 23rd cabinet secretary on 11 December 2022 -- went into Post Retirement Leave (PRL).

Meanwhile, Dr Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, additional secretary to the Finance Division, has been made secretary to the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, said another official notification.

Md Mahbub Hossain graduated with a BSS in sociology from the University of Dhaka in 1984, and an MSS in the same subject in 1985.

He also obtained an MBA from the University of North London in 2001 and an MA in gender and development from the University of Melbourne in 2007.

Hossain, a member of the 1986 (8th) batch of the BCS, joined the civil service in 1989.

He has served the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Planning Commission, the Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Local Government Division since then, holding the posts of assistant secretary, senior assistant secretary, deputy secretary, joint secretary and additional secretary.

The new cabinet secretary also served as secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division from 2019 to 2022 before becoming the senior secretary of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division.