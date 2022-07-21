Magura ADC commits 'suicide' at night, body of her former orderly found next morning

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
21 July, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 03:16 pm

Related News

Magura ADC commits 'suicide' at night, body of her former orderly found next morning

As per a police report, Mahmudul ended his life after receiving the news of ADC Khandaker Laboni’s death

TBS Report 
21 July, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 03:16 pm
Magura ADC commits &#039;suicide&#039; at night, body of her former orderly found next morning

Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Khandaker Laboni and her former orderly Constable Mahmudul Hasan reportedly committed suicide hours apart in Magura.

According to police, ADC Khandaker Laboni was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her house in Sarangdia village of the upazila at around 12 midnight on Wednesday. She was rushed to the hospital. Upon arrival, doctors declared her dead. Khandkar Laboni was working as an ADC of the Intelligence Division of Khulna Metropolitan Police. She came to Magura on vacation two days ago.

Meanwhile, on Thursday (21 July) morning, the body of Constable Mahmudul, 23, who was ADC Laboni's former orderly, was recovered from the roof of the Police Lines barrack around 6:30am. A bullet wound was found in his head, police said.

According to a police incident report, Mahmudul is believed to have committed suicide after receiving the news of ADC Laboni's suicide. 

"After returning from night duty in the morning, he went to the roof of the police barrack and shot himself in the head with the shotgun issued in his name," Magura Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kamrul Hasan said. 

"For some time there was a conflict between her and her husband due to misunderstanding. Because of this, they were avoiding each other. She committed suicide due to this. She tried to commit suicide twice before, 15 days ago and a week ago," ADC Laboni's father Khandaker Shafiqul Azam told reporters. 

Khandkar Laboni's house is in Baralidah village of Sreepur upazila of Magura. Her husband Tarek Abdullah is working as Assistant Director (AD) of Bangladesh Bank. He is suffering from cancer and is currently undergoing treatment in India, police added. 

Mahmudul was transferred to Magura Police Lines from Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) in May. His body will soon be sent to Khulna Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.

Top News

constable / death / magura

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Twitter’s complaint tears apart Musk’s various reasons for backing out of buying the company. Photo: Reuters

Let’s hope Twitter beats Elon Musk in court, and quickly

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Bankers and money launderers play a role in this dollar crisis’

4h | Panorama
Graphic: TBS

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

6h | Panorama
Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Production cost increases by 10-30% in industrial sector

Production cost increases by 10-30% in industrial sector

1h | Videos
How will Bangladesh be impacted by global recession?

How will Bangladesh be impacted by global recession?

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Dhaka Wasa for hiking water prices again

6h | Videos
Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership