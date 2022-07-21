Magura ADC commits 'suicide' at night, body of her former orderly found next morning

Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Khandaker Laboni and her former orderly Constable Mahmudul Hasan reportedly committed suicide hours apart in Magura.

According to police, ADC Khandaker Laboni was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her house in Sarangdia village of the upazila at around 12 midnight on Wednesday. She was rushed to the hospital. Upon arrival, doctors declared her dead. Khandkar Laboni was working as an ADC of the Intelligence Division of Khulna Metropolitan Police. She came to Magura on vacation two days ago.

Meanwhile, on Thursday (21 July) morning, the body of Constable Mahmudul, 23, who was ADC Laboni's former orderly, was recovered from the roof of the Police Lines barrack around 6:30am. A bullet wound was found in his head, police said.

According to a police incident report, Mahmudul is believed to have committed suicide after receiving the news of ADC Laboni's suicide.

"After returning from night duty in the morning, he went to the roof of the police barrack and shot himself in the head with the shotgun issued in his name," Magura Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kamrul Hasan said.

"For some time there was a conflict between her and her husband due to misunderstanding. Because of this, they were avoiding each other. She committed suicide due to this. She tried to commit suicide twice before, 15 days ago and a week ago," ADC Laboni's father Khandaker Shafiqul Azam told reporters.

Khandkar Laboni's house is in Baralidah village of Sreepur upazila of Magura. Her husband Tarek Abdullah is working as Assistant Director (AD) of Bangladesh Bank. He is suffering from cancer and is currently undergoing treatment in India, police added.

Mahmudul was transferred to Magura Police Lines from Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) in May. His body will soon be sent to Khulna Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.