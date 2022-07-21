Madrasah principal alleges assault by UP Chairman in Khulna

TBS Report
21 July, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 07:29 pm

“They boxed my ears and beat me up in the presence of former Madrasah principal Mostafa Abdul Malek. Then they took me to the Union Parishad office and beat me black and blue till I lost my senses,” the victim said

SM Baharul Islam. Photo: Collected
SM Baharul Islam. Photo: Collected

A Madrasah principal has been severely injured from an attack allegedly led by the Sadar Union Parishad chairman in Koyra upazila of Khulna.

Masudur Rahman, principal Koyra Uttar Chak Aminia Multilateral Kamil Madrasah, alleged that UP chairman SM Baharul Islam is responsible for orchestrating the attack for squabble over the Madrasah management committee. 

He said the Koyra police refused to accept his case. So he went on to file his complaint to the deputy commissioner of Khulna.

Masudur said about 15-20 local persons led by UP Chairman SM Baharul Islam attacked him on Monday (18 July) while he was at work.

"They boxed my ears and beat me up in the presence of former Madrasah principal Mostafa Abdul Malek. Then they took me to the Union Parishad office and beat me black and blue till I lost my senses," the victim told The Business Standard.

"The UP chairman told me to resign from the Madrasah. Later, sub-inspector Monirul Islam arrived to the scene and rescued me," he said.

Masudur is currently undergoing treatment in Khulna Medical College Hospital.

He said the Madrasah is affiliated with Islamic Arabic University, Dhaka which asked him to propose names for the Madrasah committee president three months ago.

He was forced to propose the UP chairman's name but the university rejected the proposal and asked to submit names again. Later, they approved another person as the committee president.

"After that, the UP chairman threatened and assaulted me. He even extorted Tk1 Lakh from me," the principal continued.

"I informed police but they didn't accept my case. Instead, they told me to negotiate with the chairman."

The UP chairman admitted that he has some row with the principal over appointing committee president but he denied assaulting him.

 "I am not involved with any assault incident," the UP chairman added.

 When contacted, Khulna Deputy Commissioner Moniruzzaman Talukder said, "The principal made a complaint to me and I asked him to file a case. If the police don't accept his case, I suggested he could contact the police super."

Koyra Police Acting Officer-in-Charge (OC) ABMS Doha said, "I was on vacation, so I don't know anything. The principal didn't submit any statement."

In recent times, the country has seen frequent violent incidents against teachers.

