‘Madrasa teachers must come forward to maintain religious harmony’

Secretary of Technical and Madrasa Education Department Md Aminul Islam Khan has urged the country's madrasa teachers to play a greater role in strengthening ties between people of all faiths.

He said that they need to teach while ensuring religious values, patriotism, and mutual respect.

The education ministry secretary made the remarks during a virtual discussion held Sunday morning.

The event was attended by teachers of total 300 madrasas from across the country.

Addressing the recent attacks on Hindu temples and puja mandaps, he said, "Conspirators are spreading propaganda in an attempt to create communal divide to hinder the country's progress.

"Not only the madrasa teachers need to be aware of this but have to provide proper guidance."

Aminul Islam informed the madrasa teachers about the implementation of the government's multifaceted initiatives and training programs aimed to improve madrasa education in Bangladesh.

Earlier, tensions escalated across the country following an incident of alleged "demeaning the Holy Quran" at a puja mandap in Cumilla on Wednesday.

Following the incident, attacks were carried out on puja mandaps, temples, houses, and business establishments belonging to the Hindu community in different districts of the country.