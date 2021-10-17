‘Madrasa teachers must come forward to maintain religious harmony’

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 11:50 am

Related News

‘Madrasa teachers must come forward to maintain religious harmony’

“Not only the madrasa teachers need to be aware of this but have to provide proper guidance.”

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 11:50 am
Puja madap by a mosque. Photo: Collected from Facebook
Puja madap by a mosque. Photo: Collected from Facebook

Secretary of Technical and Madrasa Education Department Md Aminul Islam Khan has urged the country's madrasa teachers to play a greater role in strengthening ties between people of all faiths.

He said that they need to teach while ensuring religious values, patriotism, and mutual respect.

The education ministry secretary made the remarks during a virtual discussion held Sunday morning.

The event was attended by teachers of total 300 madrasas from across the country.

Addressing the recent attacks on Hindu temples and puja mandaps, he said, "Conspirators are spreading propaganda in an attempt to create communal divide to hinder the country's progress.

"Not only the madrasa teachers need to be aware of this but have to provide proper guidance."

Aminul Islam informed the madrasa teachers about the implementation of the government's multifaceted initiatives and training programs aimed to improve madrasa education in Bangladesh.

Earlier, tensions escalated across the country following an incident of alleged "demeaning the Holy Quran" at a puja mandap in Cumilla on Wednesday.

Following the incident, attacks were carried out on puja mandaps, temples, houses, and business establishments belonging to the Hindu community in different districts of the country.

Top News

Madrasa / Puja Mandap

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

18h | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

18h | Videos
Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

18h | Videos
McCartney blames Lennon for Beatles' breakup

McCartney blames Lennon for Beatles' breakup

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

5
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025