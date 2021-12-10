‘Made in Bangladesh’ campaign launched on CNN media network

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 December, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 10:01 pm

‘Made in Bangladesh’ campaign launched on CNN media network

TBS Report
10 December, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 10:01 pm
‘Made in Bangladesh’ campaign launched on CNN media network

The commerce ministry launched the "Made in Bangladesh" campaign on 9 December in order to promote the country's products globally.

This ministry took the initiative coordinated by the Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institute (BFTI) in order to showcase the commendable growth and development of Bangladesh as well as the success stories of the pioneering private sectors of the country to the world, reads a press release.

They organised an Inception and Networking Session of the "Made in Bangladesh" Campaign in association with Spellbound Leo Burnett (local representative of CNNIC) at Westin Dhaka. 

In that event, the logo for the campaign was launched by Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi who attended the event as the chief guest. 

Secretary for commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh was the special guest of the event and the session was chaired by Jafar Uddin, Chief Executive Officer of BFTI.

The objective of the partnership is to shine a spotlight on Bangladesh's phenomenal business and growth story to audiences across the world. 

The cross-platform campaign encompasses the power of CNN's storytelling, branded content produced by CNN's award-winning brand studio Create, along with global audience reach to showcase Bangladesh's journey of economic growth.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries, Walton Group, bKash Limited, Meghna Group of Industries, BEXIMCO and City Group are the leading business houses who will promote the journey of their respective industries and the story of Bangladesh.

Made in Bangladesh campaign / CNN media network

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Alifia Squad: The dream of taking dance forms to newer heights

1h | Splash
Five useful upgrades for your motorcycle

Five useful upgrades for your motorcycle

12h | Wheels
Photo: Bloomberg

Bad Blood: How a startup deceived Silicon Valley

12h | Panorama
The National Baha’i Centre is the only administrative building of the Baha’i faith in the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The tale of the Baha’i faith in Bangladesh

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

3h | Videos
Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

3h | Videos
Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

6h | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

5
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study