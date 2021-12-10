‘Made in Bangladesh’ campaign launched on CNN media network

The commerce ministry launched the "Made in Bangladesh" campaign on 9 December in order to promote the country's products globally.

This ministry took the initiative coordinated by the Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institute (BFTI) in order to showcase the commendable growth and development of Bangladesh as well as the success stories of the pioneering private sectors of the country to the world, reads a press release.

They organised an Inception and Networking Session of the "Made in Bangladesh" Campaign in association with Spellbound Leo Burnett (local representative of CNNIC) at Westin Dhaka.

In that event, the logo for the campaign was launched by Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi who attended the event as the chief guest.

Secretary for commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh was the special guest of the event and the session was chaired by Jafar Uddin, Chief Executive Officer of BFTI.

The objective of the partnership is to shine a spotlight on Bangladesh's phenomenal business and growth story to audiences across the world.

The cross-platform campaign encompasses the power of CNN's storytelling, branded content produced by CNN's award-winning brand studio Create, along with global audience reach to showcase Bangladesh's journey of economic growth.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries, Walton Group, bKash Limited, Meghna Group of Industries, BEXIMCO and City Group are the leading business houses who will promote the journey of their respective industries and the story of Bangladesh.