Madaripur’s Kundubarir Mela to be held for 2 days

Kundubarir Mela has been held in Bhurghata for over 250 years. Photo: Collected

The traditional Kundubarir Mela, a fair held annually in Kalkini upazila on the occasion of Diwali and Kali Puja of the Hindus, will be held for two days this year with approval from the Madaripur district administration, following recent controversy.

The preliminary decision came yesterday (26 October) after a meeting at the deputy commissioner's (DC) office between government officials and those opposing the fair, including some Islamist party representatives.

Earlier, the district administration had decided to not allow the organisation of the fair following protests from many locals, including local Islamist party leaders and activists.

During the meeting [yesterday], it was decided that the fair will be held for two days. The fair will be managed by the Kali Puja organisers as the lease previously awarded by the municipality to another person has already been cancelled, said Kalkini Municipality Administrator and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Uttam Kumar Das.

The district administration will issue a written statement finalising the details today (27 October) after a discussion with the Hindu community representatives and the fair's organisers.

The Hindus will celebrate Diwali and Kali Puja on 31 October. Celebrating this occasion, Kundubarir Mela has been held in Bhurghata for over 250 years.

Several days ago, the fair was suspended by the local administrations following objections from 12 locals, who cited nine reasons demanding its cancellation.

Reportedly, the fair lease was awarded in April to local Awami League leader Akbar Hossain Sardar for Tk80,500. However, recent shifts in the political landscape led to demands for cancelling the lease. When that did not happen right away, the locals moved and pressured the local administrations to cancel the fair.