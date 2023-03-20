Madaripur bus accident: Mechanical faults, speeding identified as reasons

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 March, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 12:03 pm

Photo: Collected from Facebook
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Mechanical faults and speeding were identified as the reasons behind the accident that took place in Madaripur, leaving 19 people dead and many others injured. 

A case citing these reasons was filed by the Shibchar highway police on Monday.

Police said the Dhaka-bound bus lost control at the Jatrabari-Bhanga expressway, fell off the road, and collided with the underpass bridge, severely damaging the front portion of the vehicle.

Nineteen people have died since the accident, with 14 killed on the spot. Several others have been taken to the Dhaka Medical College in critical condition.

Seventeen out of the 19 have been identified so far and their bodies have been handed over to their families.

The district administration announced financial assistance of Tk25,000 to each family of the deceased and Tk5,000 for the treatment of the injured.

