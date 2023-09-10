Bangladesh rolls out red carpet to welcome President Macron

Bangladesh

UNB
10 September, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2023, 11:54 pm

Related News

Bangladesh rolls out red carpet to welcome President Macron

UNB
10 September, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2023, 11:54 pm
Bangladesh rolled out red carpet as French President Emanuel Macron landed at Dhaka airport today. Photo: PID
Bangladesh rolled out red carpet as French President Emanuel Macron landed at Dhaka airport today. Photo: PID

Emmanuel Macron, the first French president to visit Bangladesh in 33 years, was accorded a red carpet reception on his arrival here on a two-day trip today (10 September).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received Macron at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after he landed from New Delhi around 8:30pm.

The French president was greeted by gun salute.

In New Delhi, the French leader had attended the G20 summit, which was also attended by PM Hasina.

The Bangladesh premier flew back home early in the day so she could welcome Macron at the airport.

The airport and the roads through which the French president drove were decorated with portraits of Macron, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and PM Hasina. National flags of the two countries and colourful festoons were installed across the capital city.

Francois Mitterrand was the last French president to visit Bangladesh when he arrived in 1990.

President Macron will attend a banquet hosted in his honour by PM Hasina today. The two leaders will hold a summit meeting at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday morning.

On his brief visit to Dhaka, French President Emmanuel Macron is also scheduled to visit the residence and studio of popular music artist Rahul Ananda on Sunday night, according to media reports.

Also on Monday Macron and Hasina are expected to witness the signing of a couple of bilateral instruments and hold a joint press briefing.

Macron will pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 on Monday morning.

"We are thrilled to see a growing interest from both sides to enhance business, in particular to build on France technology and know-how in order to support the move from Digital Bangladesh to Smart Bangladesh," said the Embassy of France in Dhaka.

The French president is accompanied by, among others, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna.

The visit of President Macron at the invitation of PM Hasina will be the occasion to "concretise some projects and boost" further economic relations between the two countries, said the French side.

The bilateral trade relationship has gone a long way since early 1990.

Total trade between Bangladesh and France soared from €210m to €4.9 billion today with France being the fifth country in terms of export volume.

French companies are now involved in various sectors including engineering, energy, aerospace and water sectors.

The governments of Bangladesh and France sincerely hope that the visit of the French president to Bangladesh will further elevate the friendly relations between the two countries to a new height, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

PM Hasina visited France in November 2021 at the invitation of the French President Emmanuel Macron.

France is seeing the visit as an "opportunity to deepen" the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen earlier said Bangladesh and France would discuss ways to enhance trade and investment between the two countries apart from discussing issues like climate change and regulated migration during the talks.

"Women empowerment, enhancing trade and commerce and regulated migration – these are normal issues. Climate change is a big issue. The President of France has taken a leadership role," Momen said, adding that Bangladesh will raise the loss and damage issue and its making functional of its relevant fund in a big way.

The French president is scheduled to leave Dhaka at 2pm on Monday. Foreign Minister Momen will see him off at the airport.

Top News

French President Emmanuel Macron / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Protesters hold placards during a &#039;Stop Asian Hate&#039; rally in Atlanta, Georgia in March 2021. The Covid pandemic saw an increase in racism and violence against Asians in the United States. Photo: Reuters

‘That's not funny!’: The art of dehumanisation through humour

12h | Panorama
From manual client hunt to online operations: How travel agency business evolved in Bangladesh

From manual client hunt to online operations: How travel agency business evolved in Bangladesh

16h | Panorama
Blending tradition and modernity, the collection featured 100% natural, sustainable, handwoven cotton and jamdani dresses. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka toasts Blue Wrap Project Runway showcasing Bibi Russell’s ‘Thread of Life’

1d | Mode
Photo: Collected

Mirror mirror on the wall, who has the prettiest mirror of them all?

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Sri Lanka register their longest winning streak

Sri Lanka register their longest winning streak

4h | TBS SPORTS
The reason why the Dhanmondi lake shore is being cleared

The reason why the Dhanmondi lake shore is being cleared

6h | TBS Today
'captcha' are coming to an end!

'captcha' are coming to an end!

3h | Tech Talk
PM Sheikh Hasina with world leaders at G20 summit

PM Sheikh Hasina with world leaders at G20 summit

7h | TBS Stories